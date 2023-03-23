One person dead in motorcycle collision on Nogales Highway

TUCSON (KVOA) — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Nogales Highway on Thursday.
At around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of South Nogales Highway to a collision involving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck.
The Dodge Ram pickup was backing onto the shoulder on the west side of the roadway when the motorcycle collided with the pickup. The motorcycle was southbound on Nogales Highway and was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the pickup was not injured, however the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 42-year-old Jack Heard.