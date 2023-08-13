One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week in midtown.

Just before 2:00am on Monday, August 7, officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Alvernon Wy. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a blue 1997 Toyota Camry.

The pedestrian was immediately transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Today, Sunday, August 13th, TPD was notified that the pedestrian had passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives determined that the crash occurred when the driver of the Camry was traveling southbound on S. Alvernon Wy. in the curb lane when the pedestrian entered the street from the west.

After the accident, the driver of the Camry immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver of the Camry was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was not in a marked, or unmarked, crosswalk and there was limited street lighting in the area when he was struck.

TPD says that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no charges and/or citations have been issued at this time.