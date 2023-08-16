 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

One man, dogs forced out of home after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man and his two dogs were displaced by a house fire that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:58 p.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 8900 block of East Old Spanish Trail for reports of a house fire.

Crews were on the scene at 2:02 p.m. and observed heavy fire from the garage and front bedroom.

With the help of additional units, crews controlled the fire at 2:29 p.m.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

