One man dead, one woman in the hospital, after early morning crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – One man has died and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash that happened in midtown.

The accident happened early in the morning on Saturday, September 2nd.

TPD responded to the intersection of E. Grant Rd and N. Stone Ave around 2:16am for the report of a crash involving a black 2010 Mazda 3 and a 2020 Volvo Truck Tractor pulling a white 2022 Utility Trailer.

After conducting interviews and gathering roadway evidence, detectives determined that the Mazda was traveling northbound on N. Stone Ave at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop for a red light at E. Grant Rd, and ultimately struck the Volvo that was traveling eastbound on Grant Rd.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 26-year-old David Edward Lopez-Villalvazo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TPD, there was also a female passenger in the Mazda, who was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was evaluated at the scene and no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.