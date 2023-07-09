One man dead, one woman in hospital, after serious crash last night on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died and a woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a potential impaired-driving crash happened on Tucson’s southside overnight last night.

Just after 2:00am on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of S. Campbell Avenue and E. Canada Street for the report of a serious-injury crash.

When they arrived on the scene, officials noted two vehicles involved in the crash – a 2001 Nissan Altima and a Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The driver of the Altima, identified as 33-year-old Raul Zepeda Gonzalez, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, there was a 31-year-old female passenger in the Altima at the time of the crash. She was transported to Banner UMC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cruiser was transported to the hospital by TFD for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives gathered evidence that determined the FJ Cruiser was speeding southbound on Campbell Avenue, swerving back and forth between the median and curb lanes.

The Cruiser drifted left of center, into oncoming traffic, when it struck the Nissan Altima that was headed northbound on Campbell Ave.

It was determined that the driver of the Cruiser was impaired at the time of the collision.

Officers identified the driver of the Cruiser as 22-year-old Julian Anselmo Sosa. Once he was released from the hospital, Sosa was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with Manslaughter, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and Felony Criminal Damage.

While processing the scene, detectives located illegal drugs and paraphernalia in Gonzalez’s Nissan. Any impairment on Gonzalez’s part will be determined at a later time through medical reports.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives have said that additional charges might be forthcoming.