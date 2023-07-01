 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 114 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and the
lower elevations of Graham County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One man dead after fatal crash Friday night on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash background

Courtesy MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after a fatal crash last night on Tucson’s southside.

Yesterday, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Golf Links Rd. and S. Sahuara Ave. for reports of a two-vehicle collision, involving a grey 1993 Honda Civic and a red 2022 Kenworth T680 semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 21-year-old Manuel Abel Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a passenger in the Honda, an adult male, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence that determined that the Honda was traveling eastbound on E. Golf Links Rd. at a high rate of speed, well over the 40mph speed limit.

Sanchez lost control of the vehicle, going into oncoming traffic at the break in the median at S. Sahuara Ave.

The Honda then collided with the semi-truck as it was traveling westbound in the median lane on E. Gold Links Rd.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit responded to assist with the investigation and determined that the driver of the semi-truck was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

According to TPD, the major contributing factors of the crash have been determined as excessive speed and driving a vehicle left of center on the roadway.

Detectives also learned that Sanchez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and did not have a valid driver’s license.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you