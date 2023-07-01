One man dead after fatal crash Friday night on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after a fatal crash last night on Tucson’s southside.
Yesterday, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Golf Links Rd. and S. Sahuara Ave. for reports of a two-vehicle collision, involving a grey 1993 Honda Civic and a red 2022 Kenworth T680 semi-truck.
The driver of the Honda, identified as 21-year-old Manuel Abel Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was also a passenger in the Honda, an adult male, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence that determined that the Honda was traveling eastbound on E. Golf Links Rd. at a high rate of speed, well over the 40mph speed limit.
Sanchez lost control of the vehicle, going into oncoming traffic at the break in the median at S. Sahuara Ave.
The Honda then collided with the semi-truck as it was traveling westbound in the median lane on E. Gold Links Rd.
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit responded to assist with the investigation and determined that the driver of the semi-truck was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.
According to TPD, the major contributing factors of the crash have been determined as excessive speed and driving a vehicle left of center on the roadway.
Detectives also learned that Sanchez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and did not have a valid driver’s license.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
