One injured and one arrested in southeast side shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is injured after a fight turned into a shooting on Tucson's southeast side Wednesday night.
At around 10:28 p.m., officers responded to the the 3900 block of Corte Rana Rica near Houghton and Escalante roads in reference to a shooting in the area.
On Thursday, Tucson Police Department said a 22-year-old man was shot and is currently at a hospital. Police say the victim sustained serious injuries.
Twenty-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on the charges of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury.