One dead in vehicle collision on State Route 80 in Benson

TUCSON (KVOA) — State Route 80 southbound and eastbound is closed in Benson due to a crash at milepost 294.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office tells News 4 Tucson one car has crashed, and the passenger has died.
There is an active search for the driver who fled the scene.
It is a suspected load vehicle, which means the vehicle is used for human or drug smuggling.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
