...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast
of Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles south of Florence, moving
northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts are still possible with this storm
complex.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

One dead in vehicle collision in Avra valley

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Avra Valley on Monday night.

At 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision on North Trico Road, south of West Silverbell Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles that collided in a near head-on collision.

60-year-old Karl Amundsen was driving a Dodge Ram pickup and had minor injuries.

76-year-old Terrill Smith was driving a Hyundai Sonata had significant head trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Amundsen was driving south on North Trico Road and crossed the center of the road into the northbound lane of travel, causing the near head-on collision with Smith.

Amundsen demonstrated signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

