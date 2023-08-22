One dead in vehicle collision in Avra valley

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES... At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles south of Florence, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts are still possible with this storm complex. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Marana, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock and Dove Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH