One dead in vehicle collision in Avra valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Avra Valley on Monday night.
At 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision on North Trico Road, south of West Silverbell Road.
Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles that collided in a near head-on collision.
60-year-old Karl Amundsen was driving a Dodge Ram pickup and had minor injuries.
76-year-old Terrill Smith was driving a Hyundai Sonata had significant head trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Amundsen was driving south on North Trico Road and crossed the center of the road into the northbound lane of travel, causing the near head-on collision with Smith.
Amundsen demonstrated signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing.