Professor killed in University of Arizona shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person has died after being shot at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the shooting happened at the Harshbarger Building.
Police say the suspect has been detained.
In-person classes on main campus have been canceled, the University of Arizona said in a Tweet.
All remaining in-person classes on main campus have been canceled today, Oct. 5. For additional updates, please follow @UArizonaPolice. Make sure you are registered to receive UAlerts: https://t.co/FAI2zfSqU3— University of Arizona (@uarizona) October 5, 2022
CAPS is available to provide support for @uarizona students impacted by the recent UAlert. Please call us at 520-621-3334 if you need immediate support. We will have additional supports in place once we have further information.— UAZCampusHealth (@UAZCampusHealth) October 5, 2022
