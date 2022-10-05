 Skip to main content
Professor killed in University of Arizona shooting

  • Updated
Suspect sought after shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person has died after being shot at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon. 

Authorities say the shooting happened at the Harshbarger Building.

Police say the suspect has been detained. 

In-person classes on main campus have been canceled, the University of Arizona said in a Tweet. 

