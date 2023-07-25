 Skip to main content
One dead in two-vehicle collision in midtown Tucson

Police lights

Credit: Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in midtown Tucson last Wednesday.

Jut after 6:15 a.m., authorities responded to a call reporting a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East 5th Street and North Jefferson Avenue.

The driver of the 2015 BMW sedan was not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he succumbed from the injuries on Tuesday.

He was identified as 44-year-old Micah Cameron Jacobs.

Detectives believe the BMW sedan was traveling east on 5th Street and attempted to turn left onto northbound Jefferson Anevene.

The 49-year-old man turned left in front of the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to collide into the passenger side of the BMW.

The driver of the BMW immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver of the BMW was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn causing serious injury/death from a collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

