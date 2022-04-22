One dead in shooting near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead following a shooting near the University of Arizona Friday.
Police responded to Second Street and Park Avenue at about 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/tOHpsTinLf— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) April 22, 2022
According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting was prompted from what it appears to be a confrontation between two groups of people.
Police are currently looking for the suspects involved, who were described as three Black men. They said one of the suspects was wearing a yellow shirt and glasses, the second suspect was wearing a blue jacket and shorts. The third suspect has a white tank and a black mask.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.