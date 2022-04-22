 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

One dead in shooting near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead following a shooting near the University of Arizona Friday.

Police responded to Second Street and Park Avenue at about 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting was prompted from what it appears to be a confrontation between two groups of people.

Police are currently looking for the suspects involved, who were described as three Black men. They said one of the suspects was wearing a yellow shirt and glasses, the second suspect was wearing a blue jacket and shorts. The third suspect has a white tank and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

