One dead in hazmat spill on I-10, freeway closed both ways

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed in both directions near Kolb Road.
The driver has died, said Arizona Department and Public Safety.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an injury collision involving a truck tractor pulling a box trailer that rolled over on I-10.
The truck is leaking hazardous material that was identified as nitric acid in liquid form.
Residents within the one mile perimeter around the incident have been cleared to resume air conditioners and heaters.
Authorities have evacuated homes and businesses within a half mile radius.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen both lanes.
For updates from AZDPS, visit https://www.azdps.gov/news/ims/92.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.