...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

One dead in hazmat spill on I-10, freeway closed both ways

Accident

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to ADOT, I-10 is now closed in both directions near Kolb Road. 

The driver has died, said Arizona Department and Public Safety.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an injury collision involving a truck tractor pulling a box trailer that rolled over on I-10.

The truck is leaking hazardous material that was identified as nitric acid in liquid form.

Residents within the one mile perimeter around the incident have been cleared to resume air conditioners and heaters.

Authorities have evacuated homes and businesses within a half mile radius.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen both lanes.

For updates from AZDPS, visit https://www.azdps.gov/news/ims/92.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.