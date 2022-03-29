One dead in eastside shooting involving officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died in an eastside shooting involving an officer, according to Tucson Police Department.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 8600 block of E. Old Spanish Trail, near Camino Seco Tuesday.
In an update Tuesday, TPD Sgt. Richard Gradillas said the officer involved was not injured. No other injuries in connection to the shooting have been reported.
Gradillas also said the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the criminal investigation.
