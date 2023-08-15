 Skip to main content
One dead in deadly car fire

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person has died after being involved in a deadly car fire early Tuesday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a fire near I-19 and East Continental Road.

Additional information indicated a vehicle was engulfed inflames.

Once Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the blaze, deputies discovered a body in the vehicle. 

The incident was captured on video, confirming only one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle exited southbound I-19 at Continental Road and struck a light pole, rolled, and caught fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies have not released the identity of the driver at this time.

