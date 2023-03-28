One dead in crash in northeast Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person has died after being involved in a motorcycle collision in northeast Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a collision on North Sabino Canyon and North Indian Ruins Road.
Upon arrival, they located an accident between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 32-year-old Alexandra Hegel.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. He has been identified as 79-year-old Richard Kewley.
The motorcycle was driving south on North Sabino Canyon Road when it struck the pickup driving east from North Indian Ruins Road onto North Sabino Canyon Road.