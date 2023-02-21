 Skip to main content
One dead in crash in central Tucson Sunday

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a collision that occurred in central Tucson on Sunday.

Just after 9 a.m, authorities responded to the 2100 block of North Euclid Ave for a report of a collision involving a bronze 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a blue 2000 Cadillac DeVille.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 46-year-old Librado Gutierrez.

It was learned that Gutierrez was traveling south on Euclid in the median lane. While speeding, he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and struck the Cadillac that was traveling north in the median lane. 

Excessive speed and driving left of the center are the known contributing factors of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time. 

