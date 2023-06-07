One dead in ATV crash near Amado

TUCSON (KVOA) — One girl is dead and one girl sustained minor injuries after an ATV crash near Amado.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4700 block of West De La Conoa for a reported collision with injuries involving an ATV.
The ATV was being operated by an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.
The 15-year-old was treated for minor injuries. The 11-year-old died on the way to hospital.
The 15-year-old girl was seated behind the 11-year-old girl and in control of the ATV when the collision happened.
They were riding in the neighborhood when they collided with the back end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road.
They were not wearing any protective gear or were licensed for an ATV
The investigation is ongoing.