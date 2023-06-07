One dead in ATV crash in Arivaca

TUCSON (KVOA) — One girl is dead and one girl sustained minor injuries after an ATV crash in Arivaca.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4700 block of West De La Conoa for a reported collision with injuries involving an ATV.
One rider was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the other died on the way to the hospital.
The ATV was being operated by an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.
The 15-year-old girl was seated behind the 11-year-old girl and in control of the ATV when the collision happened.
They were riding in the neighborhood when they collided with the back end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road.
They were not wearing any protective gear or were licensed for an ATV
Pima County Sheriff's apartment have not identified the two girls and did not say which one died.
The investigation is ongoing.