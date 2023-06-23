One dead and one wounded in shooting near Tucson Marketplace

TUCSON (KVOA) — One man is dead and another woman suffered non-life threatening injuries at a shooting near Tucson Marketplace.
On Thursday, just before 11:00 p.m., 911 was called for reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
An additional call was received a short distance away in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way for reports of an unresponsive man in the street.
Officers responded to both locations and located a man and a woman at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way with apparent signs of gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately started rendering aid to the man, 25-year-old Daniel Lopez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned that Lopez was involved in an altercation in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
The altercation turned physical and shots were fired.
Lopez and the woman were both struck by gunfire.
They were able to leave the area in a vehicle, stopping at the intersection of South Park and East Ajo Way.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.