 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee
Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

One dead and one wounded in shooting near Tucson Marketplace

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Credit: Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — One man is dead and another woman suffered non-life threatening injuries at a shooting near Tucson Marketplace.

On Thursday, just before 11:00 p.m., 911 was called for reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

An additional call was received a short distance away in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way for reports of an unresponsive man in the street.

Officers responded to both locations and located a man and a woman at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way with apparent signs of gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started rendering aid to the man, 25-year-old Daniel Lopez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that Lopez was involved in an altercation in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

The altercation turned physical and shots were fired.

Lopez and the woman were both struck by gunfire.

They were able to leave the area in a vehicle, stopping at the intersection of South Park and East Ajo Way.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

Tags

Recommended for you