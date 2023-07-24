One dead after crash on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash on Tucson's southside early Monday morning.
Shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a black 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle.
The passenger of the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Eric Ray Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.
Detectives learned that a vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound East Valencia Road onto northbound South Craycroft Road when it collided with the motorcycle traveling westbound on East Valencia Road.
Leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the suspect driver is the focus of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.