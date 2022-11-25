 Skip to main content
Omnicron booster has significant protection against COVID-19 in new study

covid-19 booster

FILE — Patient receives a COVID-19 booster shot on Jan. 25, 2022.

 Jared Lovett / USAF

TUCSON (KVOA)— A new study from the CDC found that the Omnicron booster provides significant protection against COVID-19.

The CDC says the booster has signification protection against COVID in people who had received at least two doses of a previous vaccine.

The CDC also notes that the spread has increased during the last two winters. Arizona cases have increased each week in the last 4 weeks.

It is recommended to receive a booster for everyone ages 5 and older at least two months after their last vaccine dose.

To find a location that provides boosters, visit the Arizona Department of Health website Services here.