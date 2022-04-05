Old Tucson's operating agreement expected to be finalized Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The operating agreement for Old Tucson is set to be finalized during Tuesday's Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting.
On Sept. 14, 2020, Old Tucson Studios swung its doors shut after the previous lease holder decided to terminate their lease due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to officials.
Pima County recently laid out its plans for the historic movie studio located at 201 Kinney Rd. In a memo, county officials confirmed its recommendation for American Heritage Railways to be awarded the Old Tucson Studio lease.
American Heritage Railways was founded in 1998 and it operates several railways in the U.S., including the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
The Board of Supervisors meeting is expected to begin at 9 a.m.