Old Tucson’s Nightfall returns: Tickets now on sale

TUCSON (KVOA) — Spooky season is officially here. After a two-year hiatus, Old Tucson’s Nightfall returns.

Visitors may now purchase tickets for Nightfall, which will run from Oct. 6-30.

The park will be open Thursday-Sunday with entries starting at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary day to day.

For Oct. 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23, people 12-years-old and up are $35, children ages 5 to 11 are $30 and children under 4 are free.

For Oct. 8, 15, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30, people 12-years-old and up are $45, children ages 5 to 11 are $40 and children under 4 are free.

To be more family-friendly, the park said it's getting rid of roaming scares, so if you want to get spooked, there will be designated areas for haunts.

For more information on tickets and shows, visit nightfallaz.com