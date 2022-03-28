 Skip to main content
Officials seek help locating missing Cochise County woman

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman east of Bisbee.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a 79-year-old woman with medical issues went missing from her home near Double Adobe and High Lonesome Road at 11:45 a.m. Monday. 

The woman is described as five,feet,five,inches tall and has black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a red sweater and carrying a black bag.

CCSO said the search and rescue team has responded to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500 or your local law enforcement agency.