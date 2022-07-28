Officials say apprehensions and 'gotaways' are up in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of so-called "gotaways" undocumented immigrants is up here in southern Arizona.
In fact, new Customs and Border Protection reports reveal the Tucson sector has the highest number of people who get away with crossing illegally anywhere along the American border with Mexico.
Border patrol officials tell News 4 Tucson they don't release the number of "got-a-ways" because there is no way of knowing for sure the numbers are accurate.
Art Del Cueto has been a Border Patrol agent since 2003. He's also the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council.
"They don't have the actual numbers it varies because it can be as difficult as counting footprints in the sand," he said.
However, in April, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testified before house committees on various issues including the border.
"Secretary Mayorkas testified and he said for last year there was close to 400,000 got-a-ways," said Del Cueto.
Del Cueto said he along with the National Border Patrol Council is concerned about this year's statistics.
"It's closer to half a million gotaways this year," he said. "It's scary to think about because you don't know who these individuals' area."
Also concerning, the Tucson Sector has the highest number of got aways in the country. Some of the agents assigned here are now being sent to Texas leaving our Southern Arizona border vulnerable.
"They are overwhelmed in Texas but where does that leave other areas that are ranking high in gotaway numbers and that's a big issue right now."
Secretary Mayorkas in an interview just last week commented, "The border is secure... The border we are working to make the border more secure that has been a historic challenge."
So far, this is a record year for border patrol apprehensions. It's expected that the "gotaways" numbers will keep growing as well.