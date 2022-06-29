 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 1044 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Officials ID suspect in fatal shooting of Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert McDowell

Robert McDowell 

 Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officials have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday in Cordes Junction.

Sgt. Richard Lopez, 51, was shot Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died, authorities said.

On Wednesday, officials identified 61-year-old Robert McDowell as the suspect. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said at a late-night news conference that Lopez was pursuing a man suspected of stealing and the shooting occurred in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the sheriff said a suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong barricade situation at his home.

Sgt. Lopez is survived by a wife and two daughters.

