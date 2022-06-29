Officials ID suspect in fatal shooting of Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officials have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday in Cordes Junction.
Sgt. Richard Lopez, 51, was shot Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died, authorities said.
On Wednesday, officials identified 61-year-old Robert McDowell as the suspect. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said at a late-night news conference that Lopez was pursuing a man suspected of stealing and the shooting occurred in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood.
On Tuesday, the sheriff said a suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong barricade situation at his home.
Sgt. Lopez is survived by a wife and two daughters.