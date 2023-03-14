Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after being involved in an officer involved shooting in midtown Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, they received reports at around 3:30 p.m. of a man with a gun who tried to rob a dispensary in the 2700 block of East Grant Road.

Grant Road shut down after man barricades himself in building TUCSON (KVOA) — Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be shut down on Grant Road near Tucson B…

Minutes later, the man ran out of the dispensary and barricade him in a nearby restaurant, said TPD.

The staff and customers inside the restaurant were all able to get out safely.

Officers gave commands to drop the gun and police say the man would not listen and an officer fired his gun hitting the man.

Shortly after, authorities went inside the restaurant and found the suspect dead.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward to talk and may need their investigation as their investigation continues.

The man has not been identified yet, but he is in his 30's.

Pima Regional Critical Incident is now on scene and leading the investigation.

There is no danger to the community at this time, but GRant Road and Tucson Blvd will stay closed for now/

ANyone with information is asking to call 911 or 88-CRIME.