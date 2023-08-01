 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

NW Fire District 338 awarded nearly $10,000 in new rescue supplies

  • Updated
  • 0
NW Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today the NW Fire District 338 was awarded approximately $10,000 in new and improved rescue supplies from a grant.

The grant was from the Dickey Foundation, from Dickey’s BBQ.

The fire district received 26 helmets, 26 harnesses, equipped 11 frontline engine companies and 2 ladder companies with rope.

Firefighters say that this equipment was necessary.

Levi Crawford, the NW Fire District Captain, says one of great things about the new equipment is improved time response.

“Time is always important as far as being fast and effective. By having this equipment on not just our specialty trucks but all our frontline trucks, it allows us to have a more effective response time,” says Cranford.

This can help with rescues such as a vehicle rollover, down hills, swift water calls, hiker rescue calls, and more.

The new harnesses are smaller, lightweight and can fit into their helmets, making it easier to transport while rescuing or hiking to a location.

Darryl Weaver, the owner and operator of Dickeys BBQ on Thornydale and Ina, who helped facilitate the grant, says providing first responders with the best supplies is important not just for firefighters, but for the whole community.

“In this part of the country we get a lot of visitors that come here and go hiking and whatnot, they aren’t familiar with the environment and unfortunately they end up needing first responder help, so to me it’s important that they receive the equipment they need, to help those that are in need,” says Weaver.

Tags

Recommended for you