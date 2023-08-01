NW Fire District 338 awarded nearly $10,000 in new rescue supplies

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today the NW Fire District 338 was awarded approximately $10,000 in new and improved rescue supplies from a grant.
The grant was from the Dickey Foundation, from Dickey’s BBQ.
The fire district received 26 helmets, 26 harnesses, equipped 11 frontline engine companies and 2 ladder companies with rope.
Firefighters say that this equipment was necessary.
Levi Crawford, the NW Fire District Captain, says one of great things about the new equipment is improved time response.
“Time is always important as far as being fast and effective. By having this equipment on not just our specialty trucks but all our frontline trucks, it allows us to have a more effective response time,” says Cranford.
This can help with rescues such as a vehicle rollover, down hills, swift water calls, hiker rescue calls, and more.
The new harnesses are smaller, lightweight and can fit into their helmets, making it easier to transport while rescuing or hiking to a location.
Darryl Weaver, the owner and operator of Dickeys BBQ on Thornydale and Ina, who helped facilitate the grant, says providing first responders with the best supplies is important not just for firefighters, but for the whole community.
“In this part of the country we get a lot of visitors that come here and go hiking and whatnot, they aren’t familiar with the environment and unfortunately they end up needing first responder help, so to me it’s important that they receive the equipment they need, to help those that are in need,” says Weaver.