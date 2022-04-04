Northwest Fire offering babysitter program this summer for young students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local fire districts will be offering their baby sitter program this summer.
Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts will provide classes for students to teach them how to take care of infants and children.
Registration is open for students ages 12 to 15.
For more information, visit Babysitter Program - Northwest Fire District (nwfdaz.gov).
🗣🗣 Calling all aspiring babysitters! We're excited to offer our program at three locations this summer. Thanks for teaming up with us, @GRFDAZ!Register Here: https://t.co/Jnl1eTzvQa pic.twitter.com/JKG0g7ZCpi— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 3, 2022