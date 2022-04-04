 Skip to main content
Northwest Fire offering babysitter program this summer for young students

Early Childhood Education

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local fire districts will be offering their baby sitter program this summer.

Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts will provide classes for students to teach them how to take care of infants and children. 

Registration is open for students ages 12 to 15.

For more information, visit Babysitter Program - Northwest Fire District (nwfdaz.gov)

