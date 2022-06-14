Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews in northern Arizona are getting help from the weather as they work to get a handle on wildfires near the outskirts of Flagstaff.
Winds moderated Tuesday after a day of red flag conditions and a fire spokesperson says that has given firefighters some optimism.
Authorities have downgraded the scale of evacuations but residents of hundreds of homes are still under orders to stay out of the fire areas.
Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.