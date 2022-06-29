Nonprofit conducts Arizona education survey

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 515 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the head waters of the washes and drainages listed below. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Big Wash, San Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will add to the flooding potential. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&