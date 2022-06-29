Nonprofit conducts Arizona education survey

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1154 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca, Arivaca Sasabe Road, South Sasabe Road, and West
Arivaca Road.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Covered Wells and Route 15 north of Covered Wells.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the head
waters of the washes and drainages listed below.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, San Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will add to the flooding
potential.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Nonprofit conducts Arizona education survey

  • 0
classroom
Pixabay

PHOENIX (KVOA) — We're hearing the voice of likely Arizona voters through a statewide survey.

The survey was conducted last month by the nonprofit and nonpartisan organization Education Forward Arizona.

The two biggest findings were that teachers need to be paid more and that the voters in this survey do not support banning Critical Race Theory.

According to the survey, in general, Arizona voters have a sense of pessimism about the overall direction that education is headed in the state.

Voters in the survey also said they want to see political candidates prioritizing education and offering ideal for solutions.

To learn more about the survey, visit ArizonaFuture.org/ArizonaVotersAgenda

For more information, visit EducationForwardArizona.org.

Tags

Recommended for you