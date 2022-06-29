Nonprofit conducts Arizona education survey

PHOENIX (KVOA) — We're hearing the voice of likely Arizona voters through a statewide survey.
The survey was conducted last month by the nonprofit and nonpartisan organization Education Forward Arizona.
The two biggest findings were that teachers need to be paid more and that the voters in this survey do not support banning Critical Race Theory.
According to the survey, in general, Arizona voters have a sense of pessimism about the overall direction that education is headed in the state.
Voters in the survey also said they want to see political candidates prioritizing education and offering ideal for solutions.
To learn more about the survey, visit ArizonaFuture.org/ArizonaVotersAgenda.
For more information, visit EducationForwardArizona.org.