Non-profit organization building tiny homes for young adults in Tucson gets big boost from church

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON (KVOA) — IAmYou360 is a non-profit organization that is building a community of tiny homes in Tucson for young adults.

The Christ Presbyterian Church is donating more than $37,000 to the organization that provides essential supplies to homeless youth and young adult who have aged out of the foster care system.

The Small Home Experience is a tiny home community currently under construction on 22nd Street, just east of Craycroft where young adults will pay only $450 dollars in rent, with half of it set aside in an escrow account for fture housing.

The organization is still $800,000 dollars away from their completion goal of Thanksgiving.

To donate, visit their website here.

