Non-profit buys former elementary school for community garden

TUSD
Tucson Unified School District

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former elementary school in Tucson's midtown will be expanding into a farm dedicated to providing healthy food and opportunities to underserved communities.

Tuesday night, Tucson Unified School District voted to sell the former Julia Keen Elementary School near Alvernon and 29th Street to the non-profit organization Flowers and Bullets. 

Earlier this month, the building suffered fire damage making it a safety hazard which means the school will need to be demolished.

Flowers and Bullets has a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the demolition.

