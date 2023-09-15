 Skip to main content
Nogales robbery suspect behind bars

Francisco

TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect who allegedly stole money from a bank located inside a Walmart Supercenter in Nogales has been arrested.

Francisco Romo-Angulo was located and arrested with the assistance of the Mexican Authorities.

He was booked into the Santa Cruz Jail.

On Sep. 13 at 3:12 p.m., authorities responded to the 100th block of West White Park Drive for a report of a robbery.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Romo-Angula, took an undisclosed amount of money from the 1st Convenience Bank, located inside the Walmart Supercenter.

Romo-Angulo left the area in a vehicle that was located and a traffic stop was attempted on the car.

The male driver was taken into custody.

