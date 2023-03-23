Nogales police say "No Credible threat " to high school

NOGALES (KVOA) - Authorities in Santa Cruz County are investigating a threat against a high school in Nogales.
Nogales police said they took precautions just to be on the safe side.
The threat occurred on Monday afternoon. Nogales police said it was a picture of a sticky note that said, there would be shooting at the school on March 23.
Mayzar Ortiz is a senior she told News 4 Tucson, "I was a little concerned about coming to school."
She along with the other students took their A-C-T- test today and was a little nervous.
"I know that our school principal Tim Colgate had sent an email telling police about everything I felt more safe after that's why I came to school," she added.
Tim Colgate is the principal he sent parents a note on Wednesday telling them about the threatening note and also mentioned Nogales police is investigating and found there was no "Credible threat"
"We really give credit to the students who identified the note and we all worked together for the safety of the students," he said.
He said attendance was high today and the police presence made it that much more secure.
"We have identified through again a very thorough investigation that the threat is not credible that we do not believe there is any danger. However, we still want everybody to make sure that they feel safe."
Melannie Felix, also a senior said she was glad to see the police presence.
"There's many police in the school that makes me feel safe," she said.
Tony Garcia is a parent and had no hesitation about sending his child to school on Thursday.
"Yeah definitely, I know they had testing so they had to school anyway."
Nogales police told News 4 Tucson they will continue to have extra security at the high school through next week.