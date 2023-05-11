Nogales migrant shelter ready to help

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four hours from now Title 42 comes to an end.
Here in Nogales it's been quiet on the border.
But all day long we've watched a steady stream of people come into the Crossroads Rescue Mission just minutes from the Morley pedestrian gate.
Lourdes Gallegos is just one of many who are thankful for this shelter.
In Spanish she told News 4 Tucson, "The shelter help us with food, with clothing, things we don't have at times.
The mission also helps migrants seeking political asylum. Four of them left just last week, freeing up some of the 18 beds they have available.
Jason Gonzales, is the director of programs he said, "We had a few migrants seeking asylum that came to our shelter that have stayed and have just recently moved on they've gotten their bus tickets and they are on to their next destination to their sponsors."
Crossroads Rescue Mission picks up food donations from grocery stores and produce warehouses. With Title 42 ending, he commented they are getting prepared. "We also need the food donations for the people that are hungry that just need a meal just to get them to their next paycheck especially with the migrants coming through too... We're definitely going to need food so that we have enough food for them as well."
Gonzales added, he doesn't expect a surge of migrants here in Nogales. but if there is he wants to be prepared and help in any way they can.