No injuries reported after individual breaks into Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) - A person broke into the Reid Park Zoo Thursday morning, zoo officials said.
Zoo staff called 911 and police escorted the individual off the property.
Reid Park Zoo says the individual entered a tortoise habitat.
No animals or humans were harmed in connection to the incident.
In a statement, Reid Park Zoo officials said the following:
“People trespassing into the Zoo can pose serious threats to themselves and the animals,” said Reid Park Zoological Society President and CEO Nancy Kluge. “We are glad that no one was hurt, but we are taking this incident seriously. We are grateful to Tucson Police Department who responded quickly and to the staff who quickly responded with the Zoo’s emergency protocols.”