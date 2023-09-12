 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Nighttime lane restrictions to begin late September for asphalt replacement in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Town of Oro Valley will be removing and replacing asphalt on First Avenue starting at the end of September.

Starting September 25th, and going though October 3rd, the project will replace the asphalt along First Avenue in Oro Valley, beginning at Cañada del Oro River bridge and going east to Oracle Road.

Construction hours will go from 7pm to 6am each day, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Speed will also be reduced to 25 mph.

The Town of Oro Valley strongly recommends drivers find an alternate route during construction hours to help avoid traffic delays.

During construction hours, entrances to the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center on First Avenue will be closed.

Drivers will have to access the north end (Home Depot area) or south end (Fry’s Food Store area) using Oracle Road entrances.

Outside of construction hours, both lanes of travel on First Avenue should be open when workers are not present, however, the 25 mph speed reduction will remain in place.

