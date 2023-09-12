Nighttime lane restrictions to begin late September for asphalt replacement in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Town of Oro Valley will be removing and replacing asphalt on First Avenue starting at the end of September.
Starting September 25th, and going though October 3rd, the project will replace the asphalt along First Avenue in Oro Valley, beginning at Cañada del Oro River bridge and going east to Oracle Road.
Construction hours will go from 7pm to 6am each day, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Speed will also be reduced to 25 mph.
The Town of Oro Valley strongly recommends drivers find an alternate route during construction hours to help avoid traffic delays.
During construction hours, entrances to the Rooney Ranch Shopping Center on First Avenue will be closed.
Drivers will have to access the north end (Home Depot area) or south end (Fry’s Food Store area) using Oracle Road entrances.
Outside of construction hours, both lanes of travel on First Avenue should be open when workers are not present, however, the 25 mph speed reduction will remain in place.
