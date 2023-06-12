New Numbers Show Arizonans Need To Buckle Up

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Wearing a seat belt may seem like a no brainer, but that's not what new numbers from AZDPS' "Buckle Up Arizona" Campaign shows.
In just two weeks of the seat belt safety campaign, AZDPS issued 1,321 citations for failure to use a seat belt and 186 citations for children not being in a proper restraint, like a booster or car seat.
Research shows that many non-seat belt users fear a large fine or ticket more than being injured or killed in a crash for not wearing a seat belt. Captain Tim Weidemann with AZDPS said the campaign isn't about issuing citations, but to educate the community and remind Arizona to buckle up before getting on the road.
"We want to make sure these folks survive," he said. "Quite often we see collisions where it was not a serious crash as far as vehicle damage, but because the person was not restrained, they received serious injuries."
Most seat belts are designed for adults 4 foot 11 inches or taller and if your child does not meet that height, you should consider a booster or car seat. You can also sign up for child seat safety classes through the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety Website.
https://gohs.az.gov/highway-safety-programs/occupant-protection