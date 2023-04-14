New migrant center supports 600 men daily

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new migrant center in Tucson is helping undocumented people with many resources when they enter the U.S.

The center supports more than 600 single men a day. They are mainly coming from India and Africa, as most migrant centers in Arizona only support asylum seekers from South America.

Executive Director of Casa Alitas Teresa Cavendish, said, "Biden administration opened immigration pathways for migrants that did not have a path available through seeking asylum while in their country."

She also added, "Folks from India don't have the ability to apply for U.S asylum in India. They have to enter into the U.S, so there was this dynamic shift where folks are being served in another way by our immigration system."

Migrants are being brought to Casa Alitas by the government after going through the registration process through immigration officials.

Although many people arrive at the center daily they aren't there for a very long time. Casa Alitas tells us the center is a temporary space to help migrants get on their feet in America.

Cavendish also said, “99% of these folks have sponsors or family here in the U.S who are prepared to shelter them and pay for their tickets."

The new migrant center recently opened and is already expanding its space for migrants.