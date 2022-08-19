New Halloween event coming to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Halloween is right around the corner and with it there will be a new attraction in Tucson.
From the creators of "The Slaughterhouse" comes "Glowing Pumpkins," an immersive 35-50 minute pumpkin walk with themed pumpkin designs that promises a Halloween spectacle of art, light, costumed characters, and themed stops along an outdoor third-mile trail.
The event will open Sept. 23 and will continue to Oct. 31 from dusk till 10 p.m., at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Rd. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
"I've always wanted to do something for families to be able to enjoy Halloween." said founder Bobby Sutton. "Usually, Halloween is scary stuff. This is a brand-new concept that we're excited about. A two year old would look up and see a superhero and go 'Wow!' a 40-year-old dad next to him would be 'Oh, my God, that's incredible! How did they do that?'"
For more information, visit Home - Glowing Pumpkins.