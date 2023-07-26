New details on State Route 80 crash in Benson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 838 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park
West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Queens
Well.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 817 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of
San Isidro, or 27 miles northeast of Sells, moving northwest at 10
mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New details on State Route 80 crash in Benson

  • Updated
  • 0
Benson Crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Cochise County Deputy spotted a vehicle for a traffic violation about six to seven miles down the road.

When the deputy turned on the lights to pull him over, the suspect took off at a speed of over 100 MPH driving into the opposing lane, driving vehicles off the road.

A secondary deputy threw spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop and spiked two of his tires.

The driver proceeded to turn the wheel at a high speed causing them to roll over.

The passengers were ejected from the car.

The front seat passenger died at the hospital and the the two passengers are in critical condition.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

