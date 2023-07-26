New details on State Route 80 crash in Benson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Cochise County Deputy spotted a vehicle for a traffic violation about six to seven miles down the road.

When the deputy turned on the lights to pull him over, the suspect took off at a speed of over 100 MPH driving into the opposing lane, driving vehicles off the road.

A secondary deputy threw spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop and spiked two of his tires.

The driver proceeded to turn the wheel at a high speed causing them to roll over.

The passengers were ejected from the car.

The front seat passenger died at the hospital and the the two passengers are in critical condition.

