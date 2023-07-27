New details on officer involved shooting early July on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tucson's southside that occurred in early July.

On July 12, officers were called to a southeast side home for a report of a home invasion and armed robbery.

30-year-old Daniel Sheehan was identified as the main suspect.

He was eventually tracked down to a home near Park Avenue, south of Silverlake, later that night.

TPD SWAT and hostage negotiators tried talking to Sheehan after he barricaded himself inside the home.

He was uncooperative and seen holding a gun with a laser on it.

When a SWAT member saw Sheehan near a window with his gun pointed at officers, he fired a single shot from his department-issued rifle, striking Sheehan.

'Officers tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.