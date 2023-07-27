 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New details on officer involved shooting early July on Tucson's southside

OIS

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tucson's southside that occurred in early July.

On July 12, officers were called to a southeast side home for a report of a home invasion and armed robbery.

30-year-old Daniel Sheehan was identified as the main suspect.

He was eventually tracked down to a home near Park Avenue, south of Silverlake, later that night.

TPD SWAT and hostage negotiators tried talking to Sheehan after he barricaded himself inside the home.

He was uncooperative and seen holding a gun with a laser on it.

When a SWAT member saw Sheehan near a window with his gun pointed at officers, he fired a single shot from his department-issued rifle, striking Sheehan.

'Officers tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

