New animal shelter coming to Cochise County

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Cochise County residents will soon have access to a new animal shelter in Bisbee.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $3,081,250 construction finance plan.
The shelter will be managed by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA).
In a news release, HSSA said construction will take place on 4.2 acres on Tovreaville Road, the site of a former juvenile detention facility. They expect to begin the program within the next 24 months.
The shelter will offer several services, including animal sheltering, animal intake, and a low-cost veterinary clinic.
“Special thanks go to Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick for providing the federal appropriation and Cochise County Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd, and Tom Crosby for approving the local funds for construction of this vital public infrastructure,” said HSSA CEO Steve Farley. “We look forward to working with local animal advocates, volunteers, and donors to provide the best services imaginable for years to come.”
For more information, visit www.hssaz.org/cochise.