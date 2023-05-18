New AI Fire Tech

TUCSON (KVOA) — Its wildfire season here in Arizona, and when one sparks, they can spread very quickly.
But now, there is a new tool utilizing AI technology that can spot fires from miles away as soon as they start.
The new AI technology is called FireScout. The company that created the new tech,Alchera, said that when tested, it detected 200 fires out of 300 in less than a minute.
This new tech gives first responders the advantage of speed when detecting fires, rather than waiting for someone to spot a fire and call 911.
Alchera representative Todd Isackson said the fire AI technology is already helping first responders in California and Nevada.
He also said, "The technology is straightforward; it is overlaid on a camera as it scans the environment, looking for a small plume of smoke or a flame."
FireScout can detect fires quicker than the human eye, even in the day or night, without getting tired. It operates 24/7, searching for fires. Isackson also mentions that FireScout was able to detect a fire from 42 miles away, although the camera's scanning range depends on certain conditions.
"That was up on a 3,000-foot mountain, scanning into another area. So, I say it depends on the location of the camera, its height, and the weather conditions at the time," said Isackson.
Now, Alchera, the company that created FireScout, is advocating for the technology to be used as a tool for firefighters battling wildfires in Arizona.
Isackson said, "You use all the tools and sensors available in your toolbox, and this is another tool you can add. Why not use it if it can save first responders' time and save lives and property?"
The new AI technology is being used in Korea and Australia. There is also a push for FireScout to be utilized in Arizona.