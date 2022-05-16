Nevada firefighter reported missing in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Nevada firefighter and helicopter manager has been reported missing in Sierra Vista Saturday.
Officials say 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport.
He was reported missing after he didn't report to duty on Saturday.
Gladics is described as a six-feet-four-inches tall White man. He has green eyes, light brown short hair and weighs 190 lbs. Officials say he has a detailed black tattoo of feathered bird wings on his back, a star tattoo on his neck and sometimes wears a beard that is a darker brown.
The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest says he may be driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer with license plate I-620212.
Anyone with information regarding Gladics is asked to email Ian.Gladics@gmail.com or call (541) 286-5233.