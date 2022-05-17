Nevada firefighter reported missing in Sierra Vista still missing, police say

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Authorities continue searching for the Nevada firefighter who was reported missing in Sierra Vista on Saturday.
Officials say 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport.
Police say the Ford Explorer associated with the missing man was found at the Wal-Mart in Sierra Vista.
In addition, Sierra Vista Police Department said video surveillance captured Gladics running northbound from the parking lot toward the desert at 5 a.m. on Saturday. He was wearing dark clothing along with a dark ball cap.
Rescue crews searched the desert Monday night and nearby washes Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue is assisting with a helicopter to search the area as well.
Gladics is described as a six-feet-four-inches tall White man. He has green eyes, light brown short hair and weighs 190 lbs. Officials say he has a detailed black tattoo of feathered bird wings on his back, a star tattoo on his neck and sometimes wears a beard that is a darker brown.
Anyone with information regarding Gladics is asked to call SVPD at 520-452-7500.