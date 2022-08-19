Nearly 30 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 818 AM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and Flash Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. CDO wash continues to rise at Rancho Solano. Based on this timing, it would reach Golder Ranch Rd between 9-9:30am and 9:30-10am at Catalina State Park road crossing. Elevated flows may reach Overton Rd as early as 11am. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways and streets. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE