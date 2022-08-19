Nearly 30 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1115 AM MST.

* At 818 AM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen and Flash Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly. CDO wash continues to rise at Rancho Solano. Based
on this timing, it would reach Golder Ranch Rd between 9-9:30am
and 9:30-10am at Catalina State Park road crossing. Elevated flows
may reach Overton Rd as early as 11am.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and
Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1145 AM MST.

* At 845 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain upstream in the
Sabino Creek watershed. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen and flood waters are moving downstream into the Tanque
Verde Wash. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina
Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 741 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen and stream gauges are
reporting above 3 ft in Sabino Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 443 AM MST, Earlier heavy rain has fueled a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 415 AM MST the wash was up to 9.65 feet
with additional flow expected overnight. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Nearly 30 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

  • Updated
Multiple people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly 30 people were rescued after a school bus got stuck on the roadway due to flooding in Picture Rocks Friday afternoon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened near Sandario and Ina roads.

Officials say the bus was occupied by 27 students and 2 drivers. All the occupants were rescued and moved to another bus.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Editor's note: The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported 39 students and two drivers were in the bus. This has been corrected.