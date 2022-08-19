Nearly 30 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly 30 people were rescued after a school bus got stuck on the roadway due to flooding in Picture Rocks Friday afternoon.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened near Sandario and Ina roads.
Officials say the bus was occupied by 27 students and 2 drivers. All the occupants were rescued and moved to another bus.
Sandario is still closed from Twin Peaks and Avra Valley due to flooding. Please avoid this area. Turn around don’t drown. @KVOA @mattbrode @DanielMcFarland #monsoon #weather pic.twitter.com/womNbgPxVS— Angelique Lizarde (@angeliquetvnews) August 19, 2022
No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Editor's note: The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported 39 students and two drivers were in the bus. This has been corrected.