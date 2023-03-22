Native Americans to receive slash in home loan interest

(TUCSON)KVOA - Housing interest rates will be cut in half for native americans in a special Veterans Affairs home loan program as part of a new initiative to make housing more affordable for them.
Participants in the VA’s Native American Direct Loan program will have their rate decreased from the current 6% to 2.5% for properties on trust land overseen by federally recognized tribes. With this lower rate, property owners would save nearly $5,000 a year on a home that costs $200,000. VA officials said that the 2.5% rate will be guaranteed for all new buyers until at least Mar. 2025.
The VA’s Native American Direct Loan program covered 520 loans totaling almost $83 million in fiscal year 2022. About 1,200 individuals have participated in the program since its in 1992. The program is open to Native American veterans and veterans married to Native Americans who did not serve. The department currently has agreements with 111 Native American tribes of the 574 recognized tribes across the country